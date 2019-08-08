Hold Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalam Cement

Mangalam Cements reported stellar Q1FY20 numbers on the back of strong realisation growth. Revenues increased 31.1% YoY to Rs 333.2 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 275.8 crore). This topline growth comes on the back of 19.8% growth in realisations to Rs 4726/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 4250/t) and volume growth of 8.5% to 0.71 MT (above I-direct estimate of 0.65 MT). Consequently, EBITDA margins jumped from 1.8% in Q1FY19 to 20.4% in Q1FY20, EBITDA/t increased ~13x YoY to Rs 964/t and EBITDA increased ~14x YoY to Rs 68 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 26.7 crore). This was due to strong realisations during the quarter. Supported by robust operational profit, PAT for the quarter was at Rs 33.2 crore vs. loss of Rs 15.25 crore in Q1FY19.

Outlook

Citing the company’s improved profitability led by higher realisations, further cost optimisation expected with WHRMS along with stability of petcoke prices and current valuations (~$40 FY21E EV/t), we upgrade Mangalam Cement to HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 280 valuing it at 5x FY21E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.