Hold Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.



Outlook

We await improvement in PAT and change our stance from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at Rs 500 i.e. 30x P/E on FY25E EPS.

