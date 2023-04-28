 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahindra Logistics with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two-business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 54% of SCM revenues while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.

Outlook

We await improvement in PAT margins and maintain our HOLD rating. We value the stock at Rs 410 i.e. 27x P/E on FY25E EPS.