Hold Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two-business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 54% of SCM revenues while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.
Outlook
We await improvement in PAT margins and maintain our HOLD rating. We value the stock at Rs 410 i.e. 27x P/E on FY25E EPS.
