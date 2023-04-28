English
    Hold Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahindra Logistics with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics

    Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two-business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 54% of SCM revenues while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.

    Outlook

    We await improvement in PAT margins and maintain our HOLD rating. We value the stock at Rs 410 i.e. 27x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Mahindra Logistics - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:19 pm