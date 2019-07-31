Hold Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD) reported sales volume de-growth by 24.1% YoY to 0.22 msf with sales value of Rs 120 crore. Standalone net sales de-grew 37.2% YoY to Rs 83.6 crore and was much lower than our expectation of Rs 133.0 crore on account of lower-than-expected revenues from projects. MLD reported negative EBITDA margins of -3.6% due to higher un-allocable expenses at Rs 17.4 crore. Standalone PAT de-grew 36.4% YoY to Rs 9.7 crore due to sharp topline de-growth sharp contraction in EBITDA margins. On a consolidated basis, topline de-grew by 31.0% YoY to Rs 106.2 crore while its bottomline de-grew by 51.6% YoY to Rs 12.9 crore.

Outlook

We like MLD given its strong parentage, the management’s focus on improving return ratios through strategic partnerships with IFC, HDFC Capital and a comfortable balance sheet. The Rs 1,000 crore worth ongoing projects, in addition to the Rs 1,400-1,500 crore could create enough headroom for the company to drive sales momentum ahead. Nonetheless, we would like to see meaningful improvement in the industrial cluster business before the sunset clause kicks in. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 380/share.

