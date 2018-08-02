Hold Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 510: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported Q1FY19 PAT of INR1.94bn (under I-GAAP), lower than our estimate owing to higher provisions, even as business momentum improved. Key highlights: a) sustained disbursements (up >35% YoY) led to >20% YoY rise in AUM to INR587bn; b) GNPLs (I-GAAP), in line with historical trend, rose to 9.2% (8.5% in FY18); c) transition to IND-AS was smooth, with upward bias of 2% in FY17 net worth (contrary to our expectation of 4% hit) and 20% in FY18 earnings; and d) asset quality volatility in housing extended (GNPLs, under I-GAAP, stood at 13.4% vs. 10.5% in FY18). While performance was steady, volatility surrounding monsoon, upcoming elections and valuations at 3.3x core FY20E P/ABV (ascribing INR45/share to housing & insurance broking) imply limited upside from current levels. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with TP of INR510.

