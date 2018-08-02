App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 510: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra Financial Services


Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported Q1FY19 PAT of INR1.94bn (under I-GAAP), lower than our estimate owing to higher provisions, even as business momentum improved. Key highlights: a) sustained disbursements (up >35% YoY) led to >20% YoY rise in AUM to INR587bn; b) GNPLs (I-GAAP), in line with historical trend, rose to 9.2% (8.5% in FY18); c) transition to IND-AS was smooth, with upward bias of 2% in FY17 net worth (contrary to our expectation of 4% hit) and 20% in FY18 earnings; and d) asset quality volatility in housing extended (GNPLs, under I-GAAP, stood at 13.4% vs. 10.5% in FY18). While performance was steady, volatility surrounding monsoon, upcoming elections and valuations at 3.3x core FY20E P/ABV (ascribing INR45/share to housing & insurance broking) imply limited upside from current levels. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with TP of INR510.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahindra Financial Services

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

