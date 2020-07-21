Hold Mahindra Finance; target of Rs 188: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mahindra Finance

MMFS reported a PAT of Rs1.6bn (127% yoy, -30% qoq) in Q1FY21 amid a sharp surge in credit costs but supported by relatively strong demand from the tractor segment and gains arising from stake sale in the AMC business. Disbursements during the quarter declined ~67% yoy due to the lockdown across the country, yet tractor disbursements (-34% yoy) supported overall sales. AUM growth was ~14% yoy and ~6% qoq; however, this was mainly supported by lower repayments/prepayments amid ~70% of the customers adopting moratorium. MMFS has reported an exceptional gain of Rs61mn on the sale of the AMC business. ~70% of customers still remain under moratorium; however; the company reported that ~40% of customers opting for moratorium has started with repaying since June 2020. Gross Stage 3 level NPAs eased sequentially to 9.2% from 8.4% last quarter, whereas Net Stage 3 level improved to 5.7% for the quarter vs. 6.0% as of March 2020. Stage 3 provisioning coverage ratio improved sequentially to 40% (including Stage 1, 2 provisions) vs. ~31% last quarter. MMFS has announced the right issue ratio as 1:1 at a price of Rs50. The issue price is at a discount of 76% to the market price. The dilution would result in a drop in our RoE estimate to 6.5%/9% for FY22E/23 vs. 8%/11% previously. The issue at a steep discount to the current price makes the stock extremely expensive (post dilution) to 2.4x P/Adjusted FY22E book against 1.3x P/Adjusted FY22E book earlier. Hence, we expect a strong negative reaction in the stock price in the near term. The issue opens on 28 July 2020 and closes on 11 August 2020.

Outlook

The post-results conference call is scheduled on 20 July 2020. We currently have a Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs188.







