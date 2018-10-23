Hold Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 281: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive

Mahindra CIE (MCIE) is among the top global forging players with a strong presence in both Europe and India. Currently 2/3rd of the revenue comes from Europe (split btw CV’s & PV’s) while rest from India (PVs). MCIE registered a robust revenue growth of 29% for Q3CY18, driven by strong European sales of 32%YoY & India business growing at 26%YoY. Despite weak European car sales, the growth was largely led by new orders in Gears & forging and robust growth in EU truck sales.

Outlook

Considering the faster EV adoption in Europe and ongoing trade war we maintain our P/E valuation at 18x with a target price of Rs281 and downgrade our rating as Hold from buy at CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.