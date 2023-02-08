English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated February 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported healthy AUM growth (+21%YoY/4.8%QoQ) in Q3 and stood at Rs.773bn with stable margins of 7.5% amid rising interest cost environment. Write-offs of Rs4.9bn were taken compared to Rs5.3bn taken in Q2FY23. As of Q3FY23, GNPA (IRACP) was higher ~Rs 12.77bn, in comparison to GS3 (IND-AS). Management does not foresee any impairment charge on account of IRACP migration in FY23. Maintain ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock. Re-rating can happen if MMFS continues to improve asset quality and also maintains these margin levels in coming quarters.


    Outlook

    We maintain ‘HOLD’ rating and increase our TP to Rs260 (1.9x on Sep’24E PABV) from Rs230 (earlier:1.9x Sep’24E PABV) as we increase our FY24/25 NII estimates by 4.4%/4.2%, given increase in yields to 16.3%/16.3% (from 15.8%/16.0% earlier).