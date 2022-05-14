 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value MGL at Rs 820 i.e. ~10x P/E on FY24E EPS.

first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
