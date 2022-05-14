Hold Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 820: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value MGL at Rs 820 i.e. ~10x P/E on FY24E EPS.

