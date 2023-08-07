Hold Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1056: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported strong operational performance with an EBITDA of Rs 5.2 bn (+34% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 4.1 bn), owing to the fall in gas prices. PAT came in at Rs 3.7 bn (+37% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 2.8 bn). Although gas sales volume declined YoY marginally, fall in gas prices contributed to the margin improvement. We build in 3-5% volume growth and an EBITDA/scm of Rs13.2/10 over FY24/FY25. EPS growth over FY23- FY25 is expected to be 4.9%CAGR, while dividend yield is expected to be in the range of 3-4%. The company has a cash balance of Rs18-20 bn and is currently trading at 7.3x FY25E EV/EBITDA. Downgrade to ‘Hold’.

Outlook

We downgrade our rating from Buy to ‘Hold’ with a TP of Rs 1056 (previous TP of Rs1260) based on 12x P/E on FY25EPS, given no significant anticipation in sales volume growth.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahanagar Gas - 05 -08 - 2023 - prabhu