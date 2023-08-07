English
    Hold Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1056: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1056 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
    Hold

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

    Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported strong operational performance with an EBITDA of Rs 5.2 bn (+34% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 4.1 bn), owing to the fall in gas prices. PAT came in at Rs 3.7 bn (+37% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 2.8 bn). Although gas sales volume declined YoY marginally, fall in gas prices contributed to the margin improvement. We build in 3-5% volume growth and an EBITDA/scm of Rs13.2/10 over FY24/FY25. EPS growth over FY23- FY25 is expected to be 4.9%CAGR, while dividend yield is expected to be in the range of 3-4%. The company has a cash balance of Rs18-20 bn and is currently trading at 7.3x FY25E EV/EBITDA. Downgrade to ‘Hold’.

    Outlook

    We downgrade our rating from Buy to ‘Hold’ with a TP of Rs 1056 (previous TP of Rs1260) based on 12x P/E on FY25EPS, given no significant anticipation in sales volume growth.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

