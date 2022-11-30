English
    Hold Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 30, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas


    Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is a city gas distribution company and operates in Mumbai, its adjoining areas and Raigad district, Maharashtra. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume • It has historically reported high gross margins and return ratios.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value MGL at Rs 1000 i.e. ~12.5x P/E on FY24E EPS.


