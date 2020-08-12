Hold Magma Fincorp; target of Rs 31: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Magma Fincorp

Magma reported a PAT of Rs377mn, with declining AUM and meager disbursements in the lockdown quarter. It has ~49% of ABF, ~26% of housing finance and ~25% of SME customers under the moratorium as of July’20 − 40% of the overall AUM. Credit cost stood at ~228bps, including an additional Covid-19 provision of Rs0.32bn. Despite of the moratorium of 40%, Magma has made Covid provisioning of ~1% of its AUM, up till now, which appears low in the current scenario. Due to the lockdown, Magma reported a ~89.5% fall in disbursements (down ~83.5% qoq) at Rs2.16bn. Management remains optimistic about the rural book, backed by strong government demand for crops, good rains and the visible surge in tractor demand. Magma is fairly placed on liquidity, with undrawn bank credit lines worth Rs18bn and has not opted for a moratorium from banks. Margin has compressed due to low fee incomes, no assignment income and cash drag. This trend is likely to improve as the economy stabilizes.

Outlook

Given the regional lockdowns, we believe that growth pressure on AUM is here to stay. We also remain cautious of the 40% book under the moratorium. We cut FY21/FY22 EPS estimates by ~3%. We maintain Hold on attractive valuation, with a TP of Rs31 (Rs25 earlier), corresponding to ~0.3x P/Adj. book Sep22E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.