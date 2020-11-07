Hold Lupin; target of Rs 985: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin

Q2 revenues declined 12.0% YoY to Rs 3835 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3714 crore) mainly due to Kyowa divestment. US revenues grew 5.6% YoY to Rs 1398 crore whereas domestic formulations remained subdued de-growing 0.7% YoY to Rs 1332 crore. RoW markets remained flat at Rs 351 crore. However, API segment grew a robust 22.5% YoY to Rs 374 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 164 bps YoY to 15.2% (I-direct estimate: 15.5%) due to lower gross margins and higher other expenses. EBITDA de-grew 20.6% YoY to Rs 581 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 576 crore). Adjusted PAT was at Rs 211 crore, down 49.7% YoY (I-direct estimate: Rs 249 crore), in line with lower operational performance, lower other income and higher tax rate.

Outlook

However, the progress, especially on the margins front, is still slow. Till some meaningful traction happens on margins front, further upside seems limited at this juncture. We downgrade the stock to HOLD and arrive at our target price of Rs 985 based on 22x FY23E EPS of Rs 44.8.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.