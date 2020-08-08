Hold Lupin; target of Rs 965: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Lupin

Lupin’s Q1FY21 numbers were weak; sales declined by 9% yoy, as US revenue fell by 21%, while India revenues declined 1.7% y-o-y. Operating profits were down by 34.6% y-o-y due to high cost pressures. PAT declined by 59.6% y-o-y to Rs. 106.9 crore. Lupin expects US revenues to improve gradually, led by ramp-up of Levothyroxin, stabilisation in base business, new launches and re-introduction of Metformin. USFDA nod for gAlbuterol and resolution of USFDA issues are critical from growth perspective and are key monitorables.

Outlook

We retain a Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 965.



