Hold Lupin target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

Lupin’s Q4 numbers were operationally weak; Sales declined by 1%, as US revenue fell by 9%, while India revenues were up 13% y-o-y. After two consecutive years of decline, the US revenues have grown in mid-single digits in FY2020. Ramp up of Levothyroxin, stabilisation in the base business and new launches would fuel the growth in the US markets. India business to grow at a healthy pace. USFDA nod for gAlbuterol is a key monitorable. Resolution of USFDA issues at its plants would be an overhang until resolved fully.

Outlook

We retain Hold recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 940.







