Hold Lupin; target of Rs 905: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Lupin

Operating profits beat estimates but did not fully reflect the operating leverage from strong growth in the US/India. The beat was largely on account of lower R&D spends. US/India growth was partially aided by Covid-19-related pre-buying. Guidance for lower tax rate (35% vs. 40% earlier) and rationalization of Solosec-related spends by around 40% (US$55-60mn currently) were positive takeaways. Goa, Somerset, and Pithampur will be offered for re-inspection to USFDA in the next three months. Q1 should be weak across key markets like India and US (US Rx are down 20% vs. pre-Covid-19). US should improve subsequently from Levothyroxine ramp-up (~13% market share currently, can go to 20%+, per LPC) and gAlbuterol approval (before H2FY21).

Outlook

We raise EPS by 8%/5% for FY21/22E, largely due to lower taxes. We retain Hold, with a revised TP of Rs905 (Rs670 earlier), valuing the stock at 25xJun’22 EPS in line with the long-term average (20x earlier) to account for improving visibility in the US. LPC is an OW in EAP.







