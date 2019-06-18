App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Lupin; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated May 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Revenues grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 4406 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4372 crore) mainly due to 16.1% YoY growth in US to Rs 1740.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1565 crore) led by gRanexa launched under exclusivity. EBITDA margins improved 223 bps YoY to 19.8% (I-direct estimate: 15.2%) mainly due to strong gross margins led by gRanexa exclusivity. EBITDA grew 23.1% YoY to Rs 873.8 crore above I-direct estimate of Rs 663 crore. Net profit declined 19.8% YoY to Rs 287.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 313.5 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher tax outgo and lower other income.


Outlook


According to the management’s assertion, the macro situation in the US generics space is on the mend with overall price erosion stabilising at low single digit. For FY20, it has guided for 20+ launches including key launches. However, the resolution of warning letter and clearance of Official Action Indicated (OAIs) status on plants could be a near term overhang along with progress on the margins front. Growth in India remains consistent but remains lumpy for APAC (mainly Japan). Like other pharma majors, Lupin has also chalked out a product and cost rationalisation drive. The result of this drive could be visible two to three years down the line. We arrive at our target price of Rs 810 based on 20x FY21E EPS of Rs 40.4.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations

