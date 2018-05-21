Hold Lupin; target of Rs 785: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Lupin

Lupin reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 39,784 Mn which degrew 4.4% Y-o-Y and marginally grew by 2% Q-o-Q. The growth in revenues was due to stable revenues from the US and APAC markets which witnessed growth of 5% and 9% Q-o-Q respectively. However, the domestic business has witnessed de growth of 9% Q-o-Q. EBITDA stood at INR 7,088 Mn and has witnessed an increase in margin by 300 bps Q-o-Q and degrowth of 9200 bps Y-o-Y. The EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 17.6% as against 17.3% in Q3 FY18. Lower COGS and stable other expenses led to stability in EBITDA margins. PAT for Q4FY18 was INR -7,786 Mn with margins of -19.5%. In the quarter the company incurred impairment cost of INR 14,643 towards intangible assets which led to weak PAT margins. Excluding the one off the PAT margins stood at 8.8%.

Outlook

At the CMP of INR 763 Lupin is trading at an EPS of INR 32.7 for FY19E, we recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock, with a target price of INR 785 that offers a potential upside of 3.33%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.