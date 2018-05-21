App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Lupin; target of Rs 785: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Lupin


Lupin reported Q4FY18 revenue of INR 39,784 Mn which degrew 4.4% Y-o-Y and marginally grew by 2% Q-o-Q.  The growth in revenues  was due to stable revenues from the US and APAC markets which witnessed growth of 5% and 9% Q-o-Q respectively. However, the domestic business has witnessed de growth of 9% Q-o-Q. EBITDA stood at INR 7,088 Mn and has witnessed an increase in margin by 300 bps Q-o-Q and degrowth of 9200 bps Y-o-Y. The EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 17.6% as against 17.3% in Q3 FY18. Lower COGS and stable other expenses led to stability in EBITDA margins. PAT for Q4FY18 was INR -7,786 Mn with margins of -19.5%. In the quarter the company incurred impairment cost of INR 14,643 towards intangible assets which led to weak PAT margins. Excluding the one off the PAT margins stood at 8.8%.


Outlook


At the CMP of INR 763 Lupin is trading at an EPS of INR 32.7 for FY19E, we recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock, with a target price of INR 785 that offers a potential upside of 3.33%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #KR Choksey #Lupin #Recommendations

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.