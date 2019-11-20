Hold Lupin; target of Rs 760: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

LPC divested Japanese generic business to a PE investor, Unison at a valuation of US$526m. This will result in net cash inflow of US$300m (post tax (@9.5%) outflow of US$50m) and reduction in net debt by US$176m. While LPC guided accretive EPS due to capital gain, there will be decrease in EPS by Re0.5 (FY20E) Rs1.2 (FY21E). Our earnings estimates are likely to decrease by 1% (FY20E) and 3% (FY21E), assuming closure of the acquisition in January FY20E, lower sales of US$85m and US$200m, lower Dep/amort. of US$6m and US$25m and interest savings of US$1.1m and US$4.4m in FY20E and FY21E respectively. The sell-off of Kyowa at 1.8x EV/EBITDA is at justifiably lower valuation (vs. peer deals) due to inertia in Japan generic business. While the sell-off to increase concentration risk with higher contribution from US and India, there could be better option to deploy new capital (sourced from the divestment) in focused market. The efficient use of the capital may likely to increase profitability, return ratios and decrease leverage (to 0.08 fro, 0.32). With an opportunity of efficient capital allocation, there could be likely improvement in quality of earnings.

Outlook

We upgrade our recommendation to 'Hold' from 'Reduce' and increase TP to 760 (from Rs730) with 19.5x of FY21E.

