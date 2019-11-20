App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Lupin; target of Rs 760: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


LPC divested Japanese generic business to a PE investor, Unison at a valuation of US$526m. This will result in net cash inflow of US$300m (post tax (@9.5%) outflow of US$50m) and reduction in net debt by US$176m. While LPC guided accretive EPS due to capital gain, there will be decrease in EPS by Re0.5 (FY20E) Rs1.2 (FY21E). Our earnings estimates are likely to decrease by 1% (FY20E) and 3% (FY21E), assuming closure of the acquisition in January FY20E, lower sales of US$85m and US$200m, lower Dep/amort. of US$6m and US$25m and interest savings of US$1.1m and US$4.4m in FY20E and FY21E respectively. The sell-off of Kyowa at 1.8x EV/EBITDA is at justifiably lower valuation (vs. peer deals) due to inertia in Japan generic business. While the sell-off to increase concentration risk with higher contribution from US and India, there could be better option to deploy new capital (sourced from the divestment) in focused market. The efficient use of the capital may likely to increase profitability, return ratios and decrease leverage (to 0.08 fro, 0.32). With an opportunity of efficient capital allocation, there could be likely improvement in quality of earnings.


Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation to 'Hold' from 'Reduce' and increase TP to 760 (from Rs730) with 19.5x of FY21E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Hold #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.