    Hold Lupin; target of Rs 730: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

    Lupin’s (LPC) Q4FY23 EBITDA of Rs6bn (up 17% QoQ) was above our estimate aided by higher other operating income which included Rs590mn income from PLI grant scheme. Even though adjusted margins improved QoQ (12.5% vs 12% in Q3), however road to recovery was not that meaningful. Over last two years’ profitability got impacted from low GMs and high overheads along with subdued US sales. We believe LPC’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. The key launch gSpiriva further got delayed by 3-6 months.


    Outlook

    At CMP, stock is factoring margin recovery and certain niche launches in US. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating and our estimates with revised TP of Rs730/share (Rs675 earlier), 20x FY25E EPS as we roll forward.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 11 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

