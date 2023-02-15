English
    Hold Lupin; target of Rs 675: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

    We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 5%/1%. Lupin (LPC) Q3FY23 EBITDA of Rs5.2bn (up 19% QoQ) was in-line with our estimate. Even though margins improved QoQ (11.9% vs 10.5% in Q2), however road to recovery was not that meaningful. FY22/9MFY23 profitability impacted from low GMs and high overheads along with subdued US sales. We believe LPC’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. The key launch gSpiriva further got delayed by 3-6 months.

    Outlook

    We believe that margins will improve only with likely savings and niche launches, which may continue to see delay. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating with revised TP of Rs675/share (Rs650 earlier), 20x Dec 2024E EPS as we roll forward.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:52 pm