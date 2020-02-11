App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Lupin; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Q3 revenues declined 16% YoY to Rs 3769.3 crore due to divestment of Japanese business. Excluding Japan, YoY growth was mere 2.7%. Strong growth in domestic braded formulations was largely offset by decline in US generic business. Domestic formulations grew 9% YoY to Rs 1296.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1344.9 crore). US revenues grew 3.9% YoY to Rs 1376.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1412.8 crore). EBITDA margins contracted 532 bps YoY to 11.4% mainly due to higher sales promotional expenses, remedial cost and R&D spend. EBITDA de-grew 37% YoY to Rs 430 crore. Exceptional items include impairment of Rs 1579.8 crore related to certain acquired IPs and profit of Rs 1291.10 crore on divestment of the company's entire stake in Kyowa. Reported net loss was at Rs 874 crore against Rs 162 crore in Q3FY19.



Outlook


However, the resolution of warning letter and clearance of Official Action Indicated (OAIs) status on plants could be a near term overhang along with progress on the margins front. Like other Pharma majors, Lupin has also chalked out product and cost rationalisation drive the result of which could be visible two-three years down the line. We arrive at our target price of Rs 675 based on 22x FY22E EPS of Rs 30.7.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.