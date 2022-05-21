English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Lupin; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


    Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories. It is the third largest generic player (by prescriptions) in the US with 166 generic products (market leader: 44 products; Top 3: 113 products) along with being sixth largest company in Indian pharmaceutical market • The company was recently going through a rough patch especially on the US generics front due to plant compliance issues besides margins pressure.



    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the stock amid 1) high price erosion in US ~16%, 2) high inflation in input and freight cost, 3) pending regulatory clearances and 4) time lag in high value complex launches in the US. Valued Lupin at Rs 610 i.e. 20x FY24E EPS of Rs 30.5.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.