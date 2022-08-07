Hold Lupin; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

We cut our FY23E EPS est. by 26% however our FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Margins in base business continues to disappoint and recovery remains elusive. Lupin’s (LPC) FY22/Q1FY23 profitability has been impacted, on account of low GMs and high overheads along with subdued US sales. We believe LPC’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. Further margins will improve only from HFY23 with likely savings and niche launches, which may see delay.

Outlook

At CMP, stock is trading at 22x FY24E P/E and 11.8x EV/EBIDTA on FY24E. See limited upside from current levels. We maintained our ‘Hold’ rating with TP of Rs600/share.

