English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Lupin; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


    We cut our FY23E EPS est. by 26% however our FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Margins in base business continues to disappoint and recovery remains elusive. Lupin’s (LPC) FY22/Q1FY23 profitability has been impacted, on account of low GMs and high overheads along with subdued US sales. We believe LPC’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. Further margins will improve only from HFY23 with likely savings and niche launches, which may see delay.



    Outlook


    At CMP, stock is trading at 22x FY24E P/E and 11.8x EV/EBIDTA on FY24E. See limited upside from current levels. We maintained our ‘Hold’ rating with TP of Rs600/share.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 050822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.