Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1181: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

Q1FY24 was a strong beat on all fronts. The company continues to enhance its profitability led by improved products mix across segments including for the US, India, and API markets. Company has a key product launch due in Q2FY24 i.e., of gSpiriva besides other line up of products like Tiotropium, Cyanocobalamin, and Diazepam gel to launch in the short to medium term besides base products sustaining or seeing market share gains in the US. Over the long term, the company intends to build up injectables and biosimilars’ product pipeline to sustain profitable growth over medium to long term. Given its focus on growing profitably across major segments including the US, India, and APIs, we raise its sales growth estimate by 6% and 10% in FY24E and FY25E, respectively. Also, as it proposes to see improved gross margins of Q1FY24 to sustain and the ETR is expected to fall, we increase earnings estimate by 28% and 34% for FY24E and FY25E, respectively.

Outlook

Stock trades at ~ 37.3x/~22.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E revised earnings estimate compared to its historical average 1 year forward PE of 40x it has traded at in the past. Hence, we upgrade rating to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 1181.

Lupin - 05 -08 - 2023 - khan