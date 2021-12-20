MARKET NEWS

Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1015: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 1015 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD as key addressable issues such as progress on the margins front, pricing pressure and competition in key US products besides pending resolution at other key plants still continue to weigh. We value Lupin at Rs 1015 i.e. 27.5xP/E FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Hold #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 03:08 pm

