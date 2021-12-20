Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1015: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin

Lupin is a multinational pharma company engaged in manufacturing & marketing branded & generic formulations, APIs, biotech products as well as OTC medicines across multiple dosage forms & therapeutic categories.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as key addressable issues such as progress on the margins front, pricing pressure and competition in key US products besides pending resolution at other key plants still continue to weigh. We value Lupin at Rs 1015 i.e. 27.5xP/E FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

