Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1010: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

Lupin’s (LPC) Q1FY24 adjusted EBITDA for NCE of Rs6.6bn (up 8% QoQ) was 10% above our estimate aided by higher GMs and healthy revenue growth across its key markets. Our FY24 and FY25E EBITDA stands increased by 18% and 9% as we factor in higher US sales and GMs. Margins are likely to improve further with gSpiriva launch, however any competition and delay in ramp up will be key risk to our estimates.

Outlook

At CMP, stock is trading at 25x FY25E EPS and we have factored margin recovery and certain niche launches in US. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating with revised TP of Rs1010/share, 24x FY25E EPS.

