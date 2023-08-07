English
    Hold Lupin; target of Rs 1010: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated August 06, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin

    Lupin’s (LPC) Q1FY24 adjusted EBITDA for NCE of Rs6.6bn (up 8% QoQ) was 10% above our estimate aided by higher GMs and healthy revenue growth across its key markets. Our FY24 and FY25E EBITDA stands increased by 18% and 9% as we factor in higher US sales and GMs. Margins are likely to improve further with gSpiriva launch, however any competition and delay in ramp up will be key risk to our estimates.

    Outlook

    At CMP, stock is trading at 25x FY25E EPS and we have factored margin recovery and certain niche launches in US. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating with revised TP of Rs1010/share, 24x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

