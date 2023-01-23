Hold LTIMindtree; target of Rs 4600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree reported a weak operating performance in Q3. Revenue grew at a modest 1.9% QoQ CC, impacted by higher than anticipated furloughs and lesser working days. EBITM saw a sequential decline of 360bps on account of lower number of working days and furloughs-induced impact (-130bps), integration-related costs (-100bps), and increased employee & operations cost (-130bps). Management expects revenue growth to accelerate in Q4, as the effect of furloughs eases. EBITM is also expected to improve sequentially in Q4, on the back of receding influence of furloughs and lower integration-related costs. Management is confident of improving its revenue growth & margin trajectory and delivering top-quartile profitable growth FY24 onwards. The company has experienced deferral in some projects and delay in decision-making, but not any project cancellations so far.



Outlook

Order intake stood at USD1.25bn in Q3, with bookto-bill of ~1.2x. We cut EPS by 1-6% for FY23E-25E, factoring-in the Q3 performance miss. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs4,600/sh (earlier Rs4,700) at 23x Dec-24E EPS.

