    Hold LTIMindtree; target of Rs 4600: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on LTIMindtree with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 23, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on LTIMindtree

    LTIMindtree reported a weak operating performance in Q3. Revenue grew at a modest 1.9% QoQ CC, impacted by higher than anticipated furloughs and lesser working days. EBITM saw a sequential decline of 360bps on account of lower number of working days and furloughs-induced impact (-130bps), integration-related costs (-100bps), and increased employee & operations cost (-130bps). Management expects revenue growth to accelerate in Q4, as the effect of furloughs eases. EBITM is also expected to improve sequentially in Q4, on the back of receding influence of furloughs and lower integration-related costs. Management is confident of improving its revenue growth & margin trajectory and delivering top-quartile profitable growth FY24 onwards. The company has experienced deferral in some projects and delay in decision-making, but not any project cancellations so far.


    Outlook

    Order intake stood at USD1.25bn in Q3, with bookto-bill of ~1.2x. We cut EPS by 1-6% for FY23E-25E, factoring-in the Q3 performance miss. We maintain HOLD with TP of Rs4,600/sh (earlier Rs4,700) at 23x Dec-24E EPS.