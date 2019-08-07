Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on LIC Housing Finance
LIC Housing Finance reported a steady operational performance led by steady advances growth & margins. NII came in at ~Rs 1182 crore, up ~18% YoY led by steady credit growth. Higher slippages & provisions impacted earnings which came at Rs 611 crore, up 7% YoY.
Outlook
Therefore, we downgrade our target multiple from 1.4x earlier to 1.2x. Consequently, we revise our target price lower to Rs 475 (earlier Rs 540) and maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.