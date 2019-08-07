Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance reported a steady operational performance led by steady advances growth & margins. NII came in at ~Rs 1182 crore, up ~18% YoY led by steady credit growth. Higher slippages & provisions impacted earnings which came at Rs 611 crore, up 7% YoY.

Outlook

Therefore, we downgrade our target multiple from 1.4x earlier to 1.2x. Consequently, we revise our target price lower to Rs 475 (earlier Rs 540) and maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.

