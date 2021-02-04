MARKET NEWS

Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 420: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s Q3FY21 earnings recorded healthy growth(6%YoY/3%QoQ)/spread (2.26%) uptick led by 30%+YoY increase in disbursements but the asset quality vulnerability remained stark. The stressed pool stood at 4.68% comprising of GNPA at 2.68%, SC standstill at 1% and restructured book at 1%. With negligible recoveries on developer side (no resolution yet on the 2,3 big ticket accounts), developer NPA at 16% stays at elevated levels. Besides, Stage 2 assets (inclusive of SC standstill accounts of Rs22bn, Swami fund accounts of Rs14bn) have jumped ~100bpos YoY to ~7% during Q3FY21. While ECL has climbed to 50%, the P/L account does not factor the asset quality pain fully as provision run-rate (credit costs at avg. 20-21bps for 9MFY21) continues to remain lower. Therefore, we are compelled to reduce our credit costs estimates marginally lower (25bps: FY21; 13-19bps: FY22-23) resulting into EPS uptick (up 20%: FY21, 12%: FY22-23). But we tweak higher NPA estimates (4.2%: FY21 vs 3.5% earlier, 2.9-3.8%: FY22-23) impacting our book-value.


Outlook


Consequently, our price target stands reduced to Rs420 (earlier Rs455) as we value the stock at 1.0x PABV MAR’23E. That the tailwinds stand supportive of spread and growth improvement and valuations for a while have remained attractive, we recommend HOLD. But we do not see any upgrade in ratings further as asset quality refuses to provide any respite.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:43 pm

