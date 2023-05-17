English
    Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 410: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on LIC Housing Finance

    We downgrade LICHF to ‘HOLD’ from Accumulate given recurring one-time aberrations which mar earnings quality, although sovereign rating (favorable cost of funds) and attractive valuation at 0.8x are key strengths. LICHF saw another weak quarter; while NII beat PLe by 20% led by better NIM, disbursals were softer despite Q4 being seasonally strong. Credit flow was impacted as disbursals in individual segment declined by 21% QoQ due to interest rate hikes and muted demand (also in affordable housing). Q4 saw a jump in project finance disbursals, of which 60% was to existing customers.


    Outlook

    Asset quality was weak; GNPA declined by 34bps to 4.4% driven by higher writeoffs resulting in PCR falling by 6.6% QoQ to ~44%. Stage-2 assets rose by 133bps QoQ to 5.3% led by rise in bounce rates given surge in EMIs. Rolling forward to Mar’25 ABV, we maintain our multiple at 0.9x and TP at Rs410.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 17, 2023 08:59 pm