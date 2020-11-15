PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:18 PM IST

Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 312: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 312 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF witnessed a demand revival with disbursements growing ~250% qoq (+2.2% yoy), however, a sharp rise (80% yoy/242% qoq) in wholesale disbursements raises concerns. Overall loan book grew ~5.1% yoy (+1.7% qoq) to Rs2,133bn. Margins improved sequentially by ~2bps to ~234bps in spite of a sharp fall in the cost of funds, indicating management’s inability to retain the softening of costs. With consistent competition from banks, LICHF will continue to witness pressure on spreads. Though overall collection efficiency for Sept’20 has improved to ~96%, we remain cautious toward the gradual unfolding of the book. With ~3% customers requesting restructuring and a nominal Covid-19 provision of Rs1.94bn, the risk of elevated provisions stays.


Outlook


LICHF’s current Tier I of 12.2% is insufficient to manage growth momentum. Capital dilution is expected sooner than later. We increase our earnings for FY21/22E by 9.9%/13.5% on improving demand. Maintain Hold/EW in EAP with a revised TP of Rs312 (Rs274 previously), corresponding to 1xFY23E P/Adj. Book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:18 pm

