you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHF) reported weak Q4FY2020 results, with operational performance below estimates due to muted demand for housing loans (impacted by the lockdown etc.) and contraction in spreads and NIM. About 25% of loans are under moratorium, which is reasonable. However, developer loan may pose risks to the estimated credit costs in FY2021E. Due to significant uncertainty on the asset-quality outlook and profitability, we have cut our FY2021E and FY2022E estimates and target multiples.



Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock, with a revised price target of Rs. 285.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Hold #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

