Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 274: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 274 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s disbursements declined ~65% yoy (-78% qoq) on a ~68% yoy fall (-72% qoq) in individual housing, while project financing fell ~37% yoy (-91% qoq). Overall loan book grew at a multi-quarter low of 6.1% yoy (-0.4% qoq) and stood at Rs2,098bn. Net interest income rose ~3.3% yoy to Rs12.2bn, with margins improving sequentially to ~232bps from ~218bps last quarter. This was mainly a result of the non-reversal of interest income amid no incremental slippages due to asset-quality standstill. Despite increasing competition, LICHF is optimistic on retaining spreads due to its strong parentage.



Outlook


We have been cautious on the company’s asset-quality profile for some time, and we remain so due to inadequate provisioning. Though the housing loan book is safer than asset-backed loans in current times, we remain concerned about the pressure emerging on spreads and margins on the introduction of external benchmark-linked floatingrate loans by banks. We keep our estimates largely unchanged and reiterate Hold/EW in EAP, but raise the target price to Rs274 from Rs254 due to the rollover to Sep’22E, corresponding to ~0.7x Sep’22E P/Adj. Book. The key risk is a big fiscal push by the government for reviving of real-estate activity.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

