App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 218: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 218 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance


Overall loan book growth fell to a multi-quarter low of +8.2% yoy (+2.4% qoq) to Rs2106bn, with merely two weeks of lockdown in March. It indicates the overall stubborn lending attitude and a consistent loss of market share amid increasing competition. Disbursements declined by ~40% yoy (-14% qoq) on account of a ~34% yoy fall (-11% qoq) in individual housing, whereas project financing fell by ~-80% yoy (-56% qoq). Net interest income declined by ~7.2% yoy to Rs11.3bn, with further weakening of margins at ~218bps against ~240bps last quarter and ~260bps last year. Thus, the entire benefit of ease in cost of funds had been passed on to end-users in order to manage competition. Share of retail home loans improved sequentially to ~76.9%. LAP fell marginally to ~16.3% whereas Developer Finance share also dipped to 6.8%. Asset quality continued to disappoint where Stage 3 assets rose to ~2.86% vs. ~2.73% last quarter. Credit costs remained low at ~13bps, however, we expect the future trend to remain elevated.



Outlook


We have been cautious over the company’s growth trends and asset quality profile for the last many quarters. With only two weeks of lockdown in March, we are disappointed with the overall disbursement, loan growth and asset quality reported in Q4FY20. Though we continue to believe that the housing loan book is safer than asset-backed loans in current turbulent times, we remain concerned over the pressure emerging on spreads and margins after external benchmarked floating rate loans by banks (especially given the recent aggressive rate cuts by the RBI).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.