Hold LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 218: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on LIC Housing Finance

Overall loan book growth fell to a multi-quarter low of +8.2% yoy (+2.4% qoq) to Rs2106bn, with merely two weeks of lockdown in March. It indicates the overall stubborn lending attitude and a consistent loss of market share amid increasing competition. Disbursements declined by ~40% yoy (-14% qoq) on account of a ~34% yoy fall (-11% qoq) in individual housing, whereas project financing fell by ~-80% yoy (-56% qoq). Net interest income declined by ~7.2% yoy to Rs11.3bn, with further weakening of margins at ~218bps against ~240bps last quarter and ~260bps last year. Thus, the entire benefit of ease in cost of funds had been passed on to end-users in order to manage competition. Share of retail home loans improved sequentially to ~76.9%. LAP fell marginally to ~16.3% whereas Developer Finance share also dipped to 6.8%. Asset quality continued to disappoint where Stage 3 assets rose to ~2.86% vs. ~2.73% last quarter. Credit costs remained low at ~13bps, however, we expect the future trend to remain elevated.

Outlook

We have been cautious over the company’s growth trends and asset quality profile for the last many quarters. With only two weeks of lockdown in March, we are disappointed with the overall disbursement, loan growth and asset quality reported in Q4FY20. Though we continue to believe that the housing loan book is safer than asset-backed loans in current turbulent times, we remain concerned over the pressure emerging on spreads and margins after external benchmarked floating rate loans by banks (especially given the recent aggressive rate cuts by the RBI).







