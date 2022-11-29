Hold Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 335: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries

LXCHEM’s Specialty Intermediates (SI) revenue visibility remains high given long term contracts from global majors while FI business faces time and cost overruns, and is likely to scale up gradually once commissioned by Q4FY23. AI and SI will remain LXCHEM’s core businesses in the medium term, while FI will be a long term earnings driver. We believe, EBITDA contribution from higher value segments (SI+FI) will increase to ~70% by FY25E from ~55% in FY22 as SI EBITDA grows at ~22% CAGR and FI earnings commence in Q4FY23. While we like LXCHEM’s stronghold in both AI and SI business, we believe that FI scale up will be gradual, while most positives are factored in its valuations.

Outlook

Maintain HOLD with SOTP based TP at Rs335 (implied consol Sep’24E EV/EBITDA of 17x and PE of 25x).

