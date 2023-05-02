 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Laurus Labs; target of Rs 338: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 02, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Laurus Labs with a target price of Rs 338 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

hold

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Q4FY2023 numbers were far below expectations, with sales and net profit lagging by ~10% and ~46%, respectively. Sharper-than-anticipated fall in CDMO/ custom synthesis and generic FDF revenue, an unfavorable product mix and operating de-leverage affected performance. The company expects FY2024E to be the year of consolidation, as a large purchase order – the Paxlovid supply contract – gets completed, owing to which we expect CDMO and custom synthesis revenues to decline over FY2023-FY2025E.. Yet, a strong growth in generic API and Bio businesses and a gradual recovery in generic FDF business would offset the fall in the CDMO/ custom synthesis biz; partially offset by unfavorable products mix and operating de-leverage over FY2023-FY2025E.

Outlook

Stock trades at a higher valuation of ~ 24.9x/17.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings estimates as compared to ~ 21.0x/18.0 FY2024E/FY2025E estimates for its peers. Hence, we maintain Hold on Laurus with a revised PT of Rs. 338 (vs. Rs. 368 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here