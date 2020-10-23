172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-larsen-and-toubro-technology-target-of-rs-1872-arihant-capital-6004741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 1872: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology with a target price of Rs 1872 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology


L&T Technology Services’ (LTTS) Q2FY21 earnings were mixed. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 13,138 Mn, below our estimate of Rs 13,993 Mn, registering a de-growth of 6.3% YoY and muted growth of 1.5% QoQ. Reported EBITDA was down by 17.8% YoY but grew by 13.1% QoQ to Rs 2,328 Mn, above our estimate of Rs 1745 Mn, while EBITDA margin contracted by 248bps YoY but expanded by182bps QoQ to 17.7% in Q2FY21. EBIT margins was up 161bps QoQ TO 13.7% in Q2FY21.. EBIT margins during the quarter improved primarily due to increase in utilization PAT for Q2FY21 declined by 19.6% YoY but rose by 41.2% QoQ to Rs 1,655 Mn, above our estimate of Rs 1407 Mn.


Outlook


Thus We value LTTS at P/E of 26x to its FY22E EPS , which yields target price of Rs 1872 per share and assign Hold rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Larsen and Toubro Technology #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.