MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 4257: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services with a target price of Rs 4257 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

Broker Research
September 03, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


LTTS is investing and scaling in its 6 key industry bets: 1) Electric/Automation connected vehicles 2) MedTech 3) 5G 4) AI & Digital Products 5) Digital Manufacturing and 6) Sustainability. Management guided revenue run-rate of USD 1.5 Bn by FY25. They also guided LTM run rate of USD 1Bn by Q2/Q3 FY23. Guidance includes organic as well as effect from potential acquisitions. The company mentioned that they are open for potential acquisitions (~USD 20-100m in size) given their healthy cash balance of (~USD 200m cash) Strong guidance is driven by large deal wins (23 large deals (>$5mn) won in last 4 quarters), robust pipeline (51 large deals in pipeline), strong digital engineering demand tailwinds and ability to consistently increase market share (as share of offshore spending improves) •The company guided operating margins to gradually increase to 18% by FY25 (17.3% in Q1FY22 and 14.5% in FY21) on back of favourable operating metrics such as utilization and offshore mix and scope for margin improvement in Telecom and Hi-tech vertical, which have seen subdued margins for some time.



Outlook


At a CMP of INR 4,047, LTTS is trading at FY23E P/E of 36.6x. to its FY23E EPS of INR 110.6. We value LTTS at a P/E of 38.5x to its FY23E EPS INR 110.6, which yields a target price of INR 4,257 per share. We assign a Hold rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Recommendations
first published: Sep 3, 2021 04:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.