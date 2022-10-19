English
    Hold Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 3900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services with a target price of Rs 3900 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


    LTTS reported revenue of $ 247.1 million for the quarter; up 3.1% QoQ and 13.6% YoY; in constant currency up 4.5% QoQ and 18 .1 % YoY which was in line with estimates. During the quarter the Company won $60 million plus deal and a deal with TCV of $10 million. The company also achieved its guided annual revenue run rate of $1bn in cc terms in this quarter and reiterated its aspirations of $1.5 billion annual revenue run-rate in cc terms for FY25. LTTS narrowed revenue growth guidance of 15.5-16.5% in CC terms for FY2023E.The management reiterated 18% EBIT margin guidance for FY23. The management indicated that LTM Attrition at 24.1% has peaked out and expects it to moderate going forward. The management expects a soft Q3FY23 due to impact of furloughs but are optimistic on achieving standard growth rate in Q4FY23.



    Outlook


    We maintain Hold rating on LTTS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,900, given the strong deal pipeline, steady ramp up of deal wins, continuation of strong performance in Transportation vertical and moderation of supply-side pressures.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Larsen and Toubro Technology Services - 191022 - khan

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 11:56 am
