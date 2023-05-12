Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q4FY2023 numbers slightly lagged estimates as revenue/OPM/PAT came lower by ~3%/~30 bps/~6%. Working capital/ sales improved considerably to 16.1%. Order inflow for Q4FY23 was up by 3%/19% y-o-y to Rs. 76,072 crore/Rs. 2,30,528 crore, respectively. Annual order inflow beat guidance of a 12-15% growth. Order book is at an all-time high at ~Rs 3.99 lakh crore (2.2xFY23 revenue). L&T targets 12-15% revenue and 10-12% order intake growth in FY24. OPM for the core business to be at ~9% (up 40/50bps y-o-y). Working capital/sales to be at 16-18%. Management expects order inflow /execution momentum to continue. Margins may remain under stress in H1FY24, after which a gradual expansion is possible.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700, factoring in an optimistic outlook and revision in valuation of its subsidiaries.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Larsen & Toubro - 11 -05 - 2023 - khan