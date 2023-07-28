English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2550: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro

    LT reported better than expected numbers for the quarter, with sales growth at 34% YoY and PAT growth at 46%. EBITDAM at 10.2% was below our estimate, but high top-line growth more than offset the margin decline. The infrastructure segment saw sales growth of 55%, though EBITDAM slipped to 5.1% vs 6.5% YoY due to job mix and legacy Covid jobs nearing completion. Order inflow ex services grew ~80% YoY, with Infrastructure (100% YoY) and Energy (66% YoY) being the major contributors. Management has maintained guidance of 10-12% sales growth/12-15% inflow growth, though it looks conservative on current run-rate basis. EBITDA margin is expected to clock at 9% for the Projects business, as improvement is expected in H2FY24.


    Outlook

    Order prospects for 9M are up 34% (largely backed by international hydrocarbon projects) and are a key positive. We maintain HOLD, with Jun-24E TP of Rs2,550/sh.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Larsen & Toubro - 26 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 05:14 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!