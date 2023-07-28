Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2550: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro
LT reported better than expected numbers for the quarter, with sales growth at 34% YoY and PAT growth at 46%. EBITDAM at 10.2% was below our estimate, but high top-line growth more than offset the margin decline. The infrastructure segment saw sales growth of 55%, though EBITDAM slipped to 5.1% vs 6.5% YoY due to job mix and legacy Covid jobs nearing completion. Order inflow ex services grew ~80% YoY, with Infrastructure (100% YoY) and Energy (66% YoY) being the major contributors. Management has maintained guidance of 10-12% sales growth/12-15% inflow growth, though it looks conservative on current run-rate basis. EBITDA margin is expected to clock at 9% for the Projects business, as improvement is expected in H2FY24.
Outlook
Order prospects for 9M are up 34% (largely backed by international hydrocarbon projects) and are a key positive. We maintain HOLD, with Jun-24E TP of Rs2,550/sh.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!