Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 2550: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Larsen and Toubro

LT reported better than expected numbers for the quarter, with sales growth at 34% YoY and PAT growth at 46%. EBITDAM at 10.2% was below our estimate, but high top-line growth more than offset the margin decline. The infrastructure segment saw sales growth of 55%, though EBITDAM slipped to 5.1% vs 6.5% YoY due to job mix and legacy Covid jobs nearing completion. Order inflow ex services grew ~80% YoY, with Infrastructure (100% YoY) and Energy (66% YoY) being the major contributors. Management has maintained guidance of 10-12% sales growth/12-15% inflow growth, though it looks conservative on current run-rate basis. EBITDA margin is expected to clock at 9% for the Projects business, as improvement is expected in H2FY24.



Outlook

Order prospects for 9M are up 34% (largely backed by international hydrocarbon projects) and are a key positive. We maintain HOLD, with Jun-24E TP of Rs2,550/sh.

Larsen & Toubro - 26 -07 - 2023 - emkay