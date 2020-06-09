App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T’s adjusted standalone revenues (ex-E&A business) for the quarter de-grew 7.5% YoY to Rs 27252.8 crore, below our estimate of Rs 29882 crore. On a standalone basis, infrastructure segment posted a subdued performance with revenue decline of 5.9% to Rs 24306.4 crore on a YoY basis. Heavy engineering segment revenue de-grew 22% to Rs 701.6 crore on a YoY basis. While power segment revenues continued to decline 39.5% to Rs 565.3 crore, defence engineering segment revenue de-grew 16.3% to Rs 928 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenues from continuing operations (excluding E&A business) grew 2.2% to Rs 44245.3 crore YoY. Consolidated PAT for Q4FY20 was at Rs 3562.5 crore, down 6% YoY. Note: Electrical & automation business is classified as 'discontinued operations', consolidating only at PAT level.


Outlook


L&T reported decent order inflows, which provides strong revenue visibility for two to three years. However, execution challenges amid Covid-19 could have some impact in the near term. Also, preservation of working capital levels would be closely monitored to maintain comfort on balance sheet front. L&T is expected to deliver standalone revenue CAGR of 1.2% and EBITDA CAGR of 9.4% in FY20-22E. We value L&T on SoTP (with base business at 16.5x FY22E EPS) with a revised target price of Rs 1090 and change our rating from BUY to HOLD.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

