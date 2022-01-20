Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 6800: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

LTI’s Q3 operating performance beat our expectations. Revenues grew by 8.7% QoQ to USD553mn (9.2% CC), above our estimate. EBITM expanded by 70bps QoQ to 17.9% on the back of revenue growth-led operating leverage and favorable currency movement. Revenue growth was broad-based, driven by Manufacturing (19% QoQ CC), BFS (10.4%), CPG, Retail & Pharma (7.8%), E&U (7.0%), Hi-Tech, M&E (3.1%) and Insurance (2.2%). All geographies, except RoW, reported over 6% QoQ CC growth, led by India (~44% contribution to incremental revenue). Management is confident of delivering a top-quartile revenue performance in FY22 on the back of strong broad-based demand, conversations with clients, and good progress on client mining. LTI signed a USD32mn TCV deal in US (new logo in Pharma vertical) in Q3.



Outlook

We raise our FY22-24 EPS estimates by 1.0%-2.4%, factoring in the Q3 performance beat. We expect LTI to deliver a top-quartile revenue/earnings performance, but the valuation remains rich. We maintain Hold with a TP of Rs6,800 at 37x Dec’23E EPS.

