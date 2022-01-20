MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 6800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 6800 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

January 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI’s Q3 operating performance beat our expectations. Revenues grew by 8.7% QoQ to USD553mn (9.2% CC), above our estimate. EBITM expanded by 70bps QoQ to 17.9% on the back of revenue growth-led operating leverage and favorable currency movement. Revenue growth was broad-based, driven by Manufacturing (19% QoQ CC), BFS (10.4%), CPG, Retail & Pharma (7.8%), E&U (7.0%), Hi-Tech, M&E (3.1%) and Insurance (2.2%). All geographies, except RoW, reported over 6% QoQ CC growth, led by India (~44% contribution to incremental revenue). Management is confident of delivering a top-quartile revenue performance in FY22 on the back of strong broad-based demand, conversations with clients, and good progress on client mining. LTI signed a USD32mn TCV deal in US (new logo in Pharma vertical) in Q3.



Outlook


We raise our FY22-24 EPS estimates by 1.0%-2.4%, factoring in the Q3 performance beat. We expect LTI to deliver a top-quartile revenue/earnings performance, but the valuation remains rich. We maintain Hold with a TP of Rs6,800 at 37x Dec’23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:40 pm

