Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 6400: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 6400 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

October 19, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI's revenues grew 8.3% QoQ to USD509.0mn (CC: 8.9%), above our estimate. EBITM expanded by 80bps QoQ to 17.2% on the back of strong revenue growth, SG&A leverage and offshore shift, partly negated by supply-side inflation and lower utilization. Revenue growth was broad-based and driven by Manufacturing (12.9% QoQ CC), BFS (10.6%), Insurance (6.1%), High-tech, Media & Entertainment (7.0% QoQ CC), and ENU (6.9%). All geographies reported over 5% QoQ CC growth, led by North America and RoW. Management is confident of top-quartile revenue performance and expects at least USD2bn revenue in FY22 on strong demand and good progress on client mining. LTI signed a USD30mn TCV deal in Europe in Q2. It expects better large deal closures in H2.



Outlook


We raise our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EPS by 2.7%/4.9%/4.7%, factoring in Q2 performance. We expect LTI to deliver top-quartile revenue/earnings performance over FY21-24E. We retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs6,400 at 37x Sep'23E EPS (earlier 30x), considering the rich valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 19, 2021 02:48 pm

