Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 6350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

LTI’s Q4 operating performance came in below our estimates. Revenues grew by 3.1% QoQ to USD570.4mn (3.6% CC), missing estimates partly due to onsite supply challenges. EBITM declined 60bps to 17.3%, below our estimates. Revenue growth was broad-based, driven by CPG, Retail & Pharma (7.7& QoQ CC), E&U (4.1%), Insurance (3.8%), BFS (3.3%), Others (3.3%), Manufacturing (2.3%) and Hi-Tech, M&E (2.2%). All geographies, except RoW, reported positive sequential growth. LTI is confident of delivering a top-quartile revenue performance in FY23 on strong broadbased demand, large deal intake and pipeline, conversations with clients, and good progress on client mining. It signed 4 large deals with net new TCV over USD80mn in Q4.

Outlook

We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 3.7%/2.5%, factoring in the Q4 performance miss and softness in onsite volume in H1. We maintain Hold with a TP of Rs6,350 (Rs6,500 earlier) at 34x Mar’24E EPS.

More Info

At 14:20 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 5,123.75, down Rs 362.40, or 6.61 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 5,465.00 and an intraday low of Rs 5,106.30.

It was trading with volumes of 90,117 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,417 shares, an increase of 448.92 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.49 percent or Rs 380.50 at Rs 5,486.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,595.25 and 52-week low Rs 3,525.95 on 04 January, 2022 and 17 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.54 percent below its 52-week high and 45.32 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 89,820.44 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More