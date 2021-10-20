MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 5461: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 5461 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has reported strong Q2FY22 numbers, above our estimate on all fronts. Raised revenue growth guidance for FY22 from 15-17% to 19-20%. The company clocked a revenue of US$217.4 mn, +5.7% QoQ/+22.1%YoY against our estimate of US$ 214 mn. The growth was driven by strong performance in Medical Devices( up 9.6% QoQ) and industrial products( up 8.6% QoQ). Digital revenue grew from 54% of revenue in Q1FY22 to 55% in Q2FY22. The consolidated revenue stood at INR 16,077 Mn, +5.9%QoQ /+22.4% YoY against our estimate of INR 15,897 Mn. EBIT of INR 2,964 Mn +13%QoQ/+64.6%YoY was higher than our estimate of INR 2,686 Mn. EBIT margin of 18.4%, 116bps QoQ/+473bps YoY against our estimate of 16.9%. 5th consecutive quarter of improvement in EBIT margin.



Outlook


We value LTTS at a PE of 43x to its FY24E EPS of INR 127, which yields a target price of INR 5,461 per share. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 05:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.